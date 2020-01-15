Menu
Car occupants dead after head-on collision with semi-trailer

15th Jan 2020 2:02 PM

TWO people have died after a head-on collision in New South Wales' north today.

Just before 1pm, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway in Pimlico, 17km south of Ballina, after reports a Toyota sedan had collided with a semi-trailer.

Following the crash, the semi-trailer caught fire.

The blaze has since been extinguished.

The two occupants of the sedan died at the scene. Their ages are not known at this time and they have not been formally identified.

The male driver of the semi-trailer was taken to Ballina Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District established a crime scene and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

North bound lanes on the Pacific Highway remain closed, with traffic being diverted through Corakai.

South bound lanes will open shortly at a reduced speed.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

