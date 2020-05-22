Can you help find Oi, the famous Threeways Roadhouse pooch?

Oi the husky is missing from his Threeways Roadhouse home in central Australia.

OI THE husky is a very special dog indeed – he’s famous for keeping truck drivers company while they take their breaks at the Threeways Roadhouse.

He’s earned a reputation as a cheeky little bugger who sleeps in the fridge, demands ice from the bar and is so cherished he even features on roadhouse merchandise.

But now the apple of owner Anne Steinbach’s eye has gone missing – and she needs your help.

Anne, who runs the roadhouse 472 kilometres north of Alice Springs, is offering a massive $3500 reward for the safe return of the much-loved pooch, who she fears has been stolen.

Oi disappeared on April 9 from the roadhouse at the intersection of the Barkley and Stuart Highways in Alice Springs, with Anne returning from a delivery to find him gone.

“For me it’s like someone stole my child,” she said.

“He’s my partner. Every truckie asks me where the dog is. Travellers know him. This dog is special to this place.”

Oi the husky is missing from his Threeways Roadhouse home.

The Phillip Creek cattle station sent a helicopter to look for him after foot searches failed.

After viewing video footage, Anne has her suspicions and believes he was stolen.

She filed a report with the Tennant Creek police and shared security footage of what appears to be Oi in the back of a grey sedan.

Anne shared news of Oi’s disappearance with Big Rigs, hoping that truck drivers could be on the lookout for him.

“We appreciate everything that helps to find the one person who has the courage to talk,” she said.

“Our truck drivers at Threeways do love his company, they can’t believe that someone has taken him.

“They say he is part of this place. We all miss him so much.”

Oi’s owner Anne Steinbach believes he might have been taken in a grey sedan.

NT Police told local media police had made inquiries regarding a “vehicle of interest” and had patrolled several locations.

Anyone with information can call police on 131 444.