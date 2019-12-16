Campers and caravanners given free reign at truck stop

Lockyer Valley Regional Council made the decision to request campers stay overnight at the rest area near Helidon.

A LOCAL council has given campers and caravanners free reign at a rest area popular with truckies on the busy Warrego Highway in Queensland.

Despite complaints from a resident calling for the "No Camping" signs to be enforced at the James Norman Hedges Park in Helidon Spa, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council instead resolved to put a request to the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, who manages the land, that the rest area be redesignated as an overnight rest area.

When Big Rigs contacted the council and asked how the changes would affect truck drivers, we were told that Council's role was to "request formal designation for overnight camping/rest up to 24 hours at a time" and that Council was not proposing any other changes to the truck stop/rest area, which has been operational for decades.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor Janice Holstein said Council believed the provision of the rest area with stays up to 24 hours was a safety benefit to "all travellers, including truck drivers and other vehicles and should continue".

Cr Holstein said it was important "that we are encouraging people to stay there overnight and then head off when they're feeling better".

"I know there's concerns by the nearby resident, but they have to realise it is a rest area and it has always been a rest area," she said.

The request to TMR asked for parking and camping to be permitted for up to 24 hours and that appropriate signage be installed at each entry point to reflect this change.

It is unknown who will be policing the 24-hour policy and punishments for staying longer than the period would be.

TMR have been contacted for comment.