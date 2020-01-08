Call for urgent removal of tree branches on Gillies Range

A 38-year-old woman from Bayview Heights died after a large tree fell onto her moving vehicle while driving on the Gillies Range Road in March last year.

DEAD branches weighing up to two tonnes and held in place by jungle vines have a local man fearing for the safety of Atherton Tableland motorists.

Referencing the death of Bayview Heights mother Tammy Machen on the Gillies Range Rd, in March last year, Brian Hampton has made an urgent appeal for something to be done about overhanging branches 300m from the Lake Barrine turn off.

Mr Hampton estimated the branch near Lake Barrine would be "about two tonne and held by thin vines".

"We don't need another fatality on this highway through fallen trees," he said.

A Tablelands Regional Council spokeswoman indicated local government was aware of the issue and had referred the matter to the Department of Transport and Main Roads as the road came under the control of the state.

