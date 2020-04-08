Call for interim driver testing process during shutdown

DRIVER ASSESSMENTS: Shift Training is proposing an interim fix to help plug the driver shortfall during the pandemic. Source: Facebook

DRIVER ASSESSMENTS: Shift Training is proposing an interim fix to help plug the driver shortfall during the pandemic. Source: Facebook

QUEENSLAND’S decision to cease all heavy vehicle driver assessments during the COVID-19 pandemic is causing unnecessary strain on the industry’s already depleted drinking ranks.

That’s the view of leading registered trainer Stu Gluyas, CEO of Shift Training in Brisbane, who has written to the Transport Minister Mark Bailey proposing urgent interim alternatives after the Department of Transport and Main Roads shut up shop.

His first option argues for driving examinations in heavy vehicles be allowed to continue with a TMR driving examiner on site at the RTO’s premises, with appropriate health and safety measures in place.

The second idea is to allow for RTO’s already registered with the TMR for multi-combination training and assessing to assess drivers in all classes of heavy vehicles during this period.

Mr Gluyas argues that trainers are already assessing to Qsafe standards as it is, and trainers also hold all the appropriate qualifications.

“They need to do something,” said Mr Gluyas. “The whole thing is screwed up at the moment because they brought out this blanket ban.”

He said the ban on assessments has even impacted the emergency services, such as the Queensland Fire Service and the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Mr Gluyas said new recruits in both sectors are required to pass a MR licence test and LR test, respectively, many of whom had prepared for the exam with Shift Training.

Mr Gluyas tell us that he is yet to receive any word from the Transport Minister’s office on his interim proposals.

Big Rigs has also asked Mr Bailey’s office for comment.