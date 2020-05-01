Call for industry group to manage natural disaster impacts

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN: Ben Stamatovich of the Drone Way took these images of trucks stranded at a truck stop during the Western Australia bushfire crisis .

A SEVERE trio of recent natural disasters in WA has highlighted the need for an urgent overhaul in the way government agencies communicate with the industry.

In a detailed submission to the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements, the Western Roads Federation lays out how a cyclone, flood and bushfires cut off the state from the rest of the country from January 5-7.

Among several examples of how ill-equipped the current systems were to cope with the fallout, the WRF cites the fact that one WA Government agency was using Facebook to try and identify where truckies were stopped along the 1367km stretch between Coolgardie and Ceduna.

The fire ground was between both locations, in the vicinity of Norseman and Caiguna.

“Had the transport industry association been contacted we would have been able to contact transport operators who have telematic fleet management tracking data on-board to identify exactly where trucks were located,” writes WRF CEO Cam Dumesny in the submission.

“Furthermore, have the same operators contact the drivers to identify any trucks at the same location who were not connected by telematic fleet management tracking. This can also be done for those routes impacted by cyclone or floods.”

Mr Dumesny said the right information about the closures of the Great Northern Hwy, Great Central Road and Eyre Hwy and Trans Access Road was also not getting to transport operators outside of WA.

“This led to an unnecessary build-up of transport vehicles heading towards the closed road at the fire ground and cyclone,” he said.

“The unnecessary build-up of transport vehicles and drivers adds a support burden to the emergency services that is particularly challenging in remote areas. To highlight this point, we had to work with emergency services to arrange to get insulin out to one truck driver who had been held up in a remote area for a prolonged period whilst the road was closed.”

Mr Dumesny said the most effective broadcasting of information came through interstate transport association colleagues circulating the information to their members and industry, a situation that continues throughout the COVID-19 response.

To avoid a repeat, Mr Dumesny proposes the establishment of an industry stakeholder group to manage supply chain disruption.

He said elements of this are already developing within the WA response to COVID-19 via the state’s Freight and Logistics Council.