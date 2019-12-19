Cafe owner invites truckies for a free Christmas meal

Barista in the Mist owner Heidi Blake and her husband Robert are opening up the cafe for interstate truckies on Christmas Day.

QUEEN of the Road truckie Lady John is a legend among the trucking fraternity and she's remembered for her passion for the job as well as the fact she would help anyone she could any way she could.

Now, her granddaughter Heidi Blake is trying to follow in her nan's footsteps.

On Christmas Day, she's opening up her cafe Barista in the Mist in the north Queensland town of Millaa Millaa and offering 15 free Christmas meals to interstate truckies.

While she's not a truck driver herself, many of her uncles are and through them and her nan Jacqueline Emily Baldwin (who was known to all as Lady John or Johnny) she knows exactly what they deal with.

"I know it can be a lonely time or year and depression can set in for drivers," she said.

"They feel like they're failing their families by not being there (at Christmas time) despite the fact that they are providing for the rest of Australia. And it's a bit scarce to try and find a good meal on Christmas Day."

She said she wanted to let the country's truck drivers know that their efforts were appreciated.

"Our door is always open and they don't have to be alone," she said.

"Lady John used to have her door open all the time, it was just something she would do.

"I feel like I'm honouring her memory by doing this."

Heidi said traditional foods that will be available included ham, turkey, salads and deserts like plum puddings and pavlovas.

However, she requested any drivers who were interested in taking up her offer message her Facebook page Barista in the Mist and let her know an approximate time they'd be in the area so she could open the cafe, located at 8 Main Street Millaa Millaa QLD 4886, just off the Palmerston Highway, for them.