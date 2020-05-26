Busy border city workshop creates 20 new jobs with expansion

TWENTY new jobs will be created in Wodonga, Victoria, thanks to local specialist engineering company, Border Crane Consultants’ (BCC) new $3.8 million headquarters.

“The new facility is six times the size of our previous leased Kendall St workshop and will allow us to take on a greater volume of work,” said BCC’s director Jason Barry, winner of the 2019 Craig Roseneder Award for technical and maintenance excellence.

“It allows us to continue to grow the business with plans to expand existing and new ventures including our eco-blasting and fabrication functions.”

Mr Barry said the business has had minimal impact from COVID-19 and is currently advertising positions for qualified tradesmen and apprentices.

“We are one of the lucky ones as the work we carry out is essential,” he said.

“We service all states and territories so the logistics have been challenging at times but our team is incredible. We will employ an additional 20 staff during the next 12 months to keep up with current demands.

“With only 30 per cent of our work coming from the local area; we are bringing money back into the local economy and creating jobs, locally.”

Jason Barry accepts his 2019 Craig Roseneder Award for technical and maintenance excellence in Melbourne.

Wodonga Mayor Cr Anna Speedie officially opened the 3500sqm state-of-the-art facility in the Baranduda Industrial Estate yesterday.

Cr Speedie said it is a welcome boost to local employment and to Baranduda Industrial Estate.

“Council staff assisted with the purchase of the two industrial lots in 2018 and it is fantastic to see the stand-out facility finished and fully operational,” Cr Speedie said.

“I want to thank the owners for being strong supporters of local charities and sporting organisations as well as vocational skills and training in our community.”

BCC’s new facility took eight months to complete and is the largest commercial project local builder Crito’s Construction and Rigging Pty Ltd has completed.

It comprises of:

A 2485sqm workshop including machine shop and Albury-Wodonga’s largest commercial spray booths

A 595sqm administration area

A 420sqm spare parts area

Since commencing trading in 2011 as a sole trader, BCC currently has 35 full-time staff including engineers, specialist tradesmen, apprentices, trainees, technical staff and a skilled management team.