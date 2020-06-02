Menu
Subscribe
Login
Followmont Transport took delivery of 12 new Volvo Group Australia vehicles.
Followmont Transport took delivery of 12 new Volvo Group Australia vehicles.
News

Business is booming for Followmont despite COVID-19

2nd Jun 2020 2:35 PM

IT MIGHT be bleak out there for some considering we’re in the midst of a pandemic, but business is not slowing down for this Queensland transport business any time soon.

Followmont Transport welcomed 12 new Volo Mack prime movers into the fleet in late May.

“At Followmont we believe in reinvesting back into the business to allow us to give the best and most efficient experience to our customers and our people,” a statement on the company’s Facebook page said.

Followmont Transport boss Mark Tobin (left) celebrates the arrival of the new trucks with Steve Helms from VCV Brisbane North.
Followmont Transport boss Mark Tobin (left) celebrates the arrival of the new trucks with Steve Helms from VCV Brisbane North.

“These newest additions will help us to continue to serve our loyal customers in every postcode, everyday, while doing our part to support local manufacturing.”

Additions to the fleet include Volvo FH16s, Mack Granites and Tridents.

The five Volvos and a pair of Tridents will head to the company’s New South Wales division, while five Granites will be operational in the Brisbane and NSW PUD fleet.

The delivery from VCV Brisbane North continues a longstanding partnership with Volvo Group Australia that has lasted more than 30 years.

followmont transportation volvo group australia
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Truckie gets $760k for workplace injury

        Truckie gets $760k for workplace injury

        News A truck driver has been awarded $760,000 after a court ruled his back injury was caused at work by a broken seat.

        What a trucking good birthday gift!

        What a trucking good birthday gift!

        News There’s nothing more than three-year-old Arkady Douglass loves more

        Icy blast to bring snow, storms and hail

        Icy blast to bring snow, storms and hail

        Weather Icy blast to bring snow, storms and hail to Australia’s south and east

        Time to open up our country

        Time to open up our country

        News State borders need to re-open as soon as possible, we are one country!