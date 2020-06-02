Business is booming for Followmont despite COVID-19

IT MIGHT be bleak out there for some considering we’re in the midst of a pandemic, but business is not slowing down for this Queensland transport business any time soon.

Followmont Transport welcomed 12 new Volo Mack prime movers into the fleet in late May.

“At Followmont we believe in reinvesting back into the business to allow us to give the best and most efficient experience to our customers and our people,” a statement on the company’s Facebook page said.

Followmont Transport boss Mark Tobin (left) celebrates the arrival of the new trucks with Steve Helms from VCV Brisbane North.

“These newest additions will help us to continue to serve our loyal customers in every postcode, everyday, while doing our part to support local manufacturing.”

Additions to the fleet include Volvo FH16s, Mack Granites and Tridents.

The five Volvos and a pair of Tridents will head to the company’s New South Wales division, while five Granites will be operational in the Brisbane and NSW PUD fleet.

The delivery from VCV Brisbane North continues a longstanding partnership with Volvo Group Australia that has lasted more than 30 years.