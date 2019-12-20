Business as usual for UD here after Isuzu deal

NEW ALLIANCE: It's business as usual for the UD dealers and customers in Australia after Isuzu deal.

VOLVO Group Australia will continue to distribute UD Trucks and support its Australian customers and dealers, despite news this week the global unit is being sold to Isuzu Motors for more than A$3billion.

As part of the companies’ new strategic alliance, Volvo Group and Isuzu Motors have awarded each other private importerships in selected markets, including Australia.

“As part of the intent, nothing will change in the set-up for the Australian market, or for our customers in the Australian market,” Volvo Group Australia said in a statement.

“Hence, we at Volvo Group Australia will continue to distribute the UD brand and support our UD Trucks Australia customers and dealer business partners.”

The first stage of the new partnership was the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding.

The next steps will be finalising the scope of the business to be transferred, due diligence by Isuzu Motors and negotiations of binding agreements.

Signing of those agreements is expected by mid-2020 with the final paperwork concluded by the end of the year.

“The Volvo Group and Isuzu Motors have a well-established relationship on medium-duty trucks in Japan,” said Martin Lundstedt, Volvo Group CEO and president.

“We see great potential to extend our cooperation within technology, sales and service as well as other areas going forward.”

The intended strategic alliance between the Volvo Group and Isuzu Motors will include:

Forming a technology partnership, which will leverage the parties’ complementary areas of expertise within both well-known and new technologies as well as to create a larger volume base to support necessary, forthcoming technology investments.

Creating the best long-term conditions for a stronger heavy-duty truck business for UD Trucks and Isuzu Motors in Japan and across international markets.

Exploring opportunities for even broader and deeper collaboration within the commercial vehicle business across geographical areas and product lines, such as light- and medium-duty trucks.

Isuzu Australia said the alliance is designed to harness the strengths of both companies in addressing and responding to the vast array of opportunities presented by the ongoing transformation of the commercial vehicle industry.

“Both global groups offer a broad range of high-quality, efficient and fit-for-purpose commercial vehicles and we have seen a steady stream of future-focussed technology and product developments from each,” said IAL director and chief operating officer Andrew Harbison.

“The potential of this tie-up for the global commercial vehicle landscape is significant.

“In Australia, our customers benefit from the deep understanding of the road transport industry and comprehensive product strategy of our parent company, Isuzu Motors Limited.

“We then tailor this for the local conditions and our long-term leadership of Australian truck market is an endorsement of this customer-focussed approach.

“We look forward to providing more of what the transport and logistics industries need both now and into the future, and announcements such as this confirm that Isuzu Motors has its sights fixed well into the future also.”