Business as usual for NHVR amid coronavirus spread

At the time of writing the NHVR are maintaining our full service levels.

NATIONAL Heavy Vehicle Regulator chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said despite the spread of coronavirus leading to uncertainty on many fronts of the heavy vehicle industry, business is as usual for the NHVR.

“Our primary concern is the wellbeing of staff and drivers, as well as the significant economic and operational burden, which is likely to remain for some time,” he said.

Mr Petroccitto said all NHVR on-road staff have been provided with disposable rubber globes and hand sanitiser to be used when conducting roadside activities to reduce any contact or spread of the virus.

Mr Petroccitto’s comments come after news broke yesterday that police around the country had suspended random breath and drug tests because of the growing COVID-19 threat.

“Like all businesses we are continuing a process of ongoing assessment of our capabilities and how we can deliver those services,” he said.

“However, we will ensure we balance the needs of supporting a safe heavy vehicle industry with the need to conduct your operations and businesses during a time of great uncertainty.”

Simple steps to avoid coronavirus

The NHVR is urging heavy vehicle drivers and operators to take steps to maintain their health and wellbeing while health authorities continually update advice on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your staff and colleagues is to practice good hygiene, including:

washing your hands regularly and using hand sanitiser

keeping work areas, eating surfaces and benches clean

covering your mouth while coughing or sneezing

avoiding close contact with anyone who has flu-like symptoms

Operators and drivers should carry additional hand sanitiser.

If you become unwell or suspect you may have symptoms of coronavirus, please seek medical assistance regardless of whether you believe you may have come into contact with someone with the illness.

If you are unwell, regardless of the cause, please stay home.

You can find more information about coronavirus here.