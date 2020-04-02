Business as usual at this truck stop

CALLING in at the Caltex at the Epping Forest, we were pleased to find it was “business as usual”, though without indoor dining facilities.

We were fortunate to catch up with Phillip McDougal from Devonport there for the same reason – driving a 2000 Chas Kelly FM 12 Volvo and towing a fridge pan from Hobart back to Devonport to catch the night’s Spirit of Tasmania ferry to Melbourne.

“I’ve been with Chas for six months now and he’s keeping us busy, and it’s good to be back home again,” he said.

“I’ve been pretty busy lately doing mining and then running interstate and I am really enjoying the job here.”

Phillip said driving was a big lifestyle change for him, as about seven years ago he decided he needed a change.

“I suddenly realised that mining is realistically a young man’s game, and I was fortunate to get a start driving, and I feel it was a great choice.

“ I’m certainly happy here, they are a great outfit and look after us, and are keeping us busy which is a good thing.”

We asked him what he did with his time off, and he laughed as he told us: “Having said all that, can you believe it I go mining! I enjoy a bit of prospecting, and also the usual things with the family!”