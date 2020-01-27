Burrumbuttock Hay Runners, you've done it again

Ricky Lawson took this great shot of one of the trucks cruising down the highway laden with hay for drought-stricken farmers.

WHAT a time to be Australian. Burrumbuttock Hay Runners, the industry is so, so proud of you.

About 180 trucks loaded with hay bales made its way into Armidale on Saturday afternoon after a long, slow drive along the highway.

As they made their way to town, at every turn people lined the streets cheering them on.

Farming couple Martin and Judy Northcott, who also own a trucking business, took part in the hay run for the first time.

The couple said they were both overwhelmed with emotion coming into Armidale.

"We're farmers ourselves and we know what it's like when things beyond your control make things very hard," Martin said.

"We have our own trucking business and we both said we're doing better than others, we're not struggling, so we'll help someone else out farmer to farmer."

Armidale Regional Council Mayor Simon Murray told media that he thought the main message was that the Australian community cared for the area.

"They're not just providing hay. They're bringing festivity, good wishes, all this to our community," Cr Murray told the Armidale Express.

The Armidale Show Society hosted an "outback concert and thank you dinner" where country music star Sara Storer performed her hit song Hayrunner.

Sara, who grew close to BHR founder Brendan Farrell after penning the song after watching an emotional video he shared about the tragic death of a farmer, said it was an honour to perform for the hay heroes.

"We all get in and see the chips are down and it takes people like Brendan to get it done and he's a real champion," she said.

"I can't wait to say g'day and thank them personally," she said.

Sara also made an appearance at the Tamworth Country Music Festival on Saturday, where her song Hayrunner was up for a Golden Guitar for Heritage Song of the Year.

Unfortunately, she missed out and the award went to Sing Me A Story by Luke O'Shea and Lyn Bowtell.