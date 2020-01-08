Burrumbuttock Hay Runners race to help

Ready, waiting: Burrumbuttock Hay Runners founder Brendan Farrell with hay that will go to drought or fire affected farmers.

WITHIN a day of receiving the call for fodder, the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners were making a delivery into areas hit by the Corryong fires.

"Within seven hours we had 54 trucks come to our depot here to load so we loaded all (Thursday) night," founder Brendan Farrell said.

"We loaded the last truck at 4.50am then we had to be out on the highway at 5am so highway patrol could get us through Albury-Wodonga and then up to Tallangatta, then we had the fire truck up there to take us in with a water escort."

The hay that was used was originally designated for the runners' next major trip up to Armidale, in the NSW Northern Tablelands, for Australia Day.

He said he did not think there was "enough hay in this country to deal with drought and fire at the moment".

"This year it was looking all right for Armidale but now we've taken some up to Corryong it makes it a bit harder, but we'll find some more," he said.

"There's nearly 550 farmers in the ballot from up there who need help. That's a lot of farmers, that's a lot of stock they're still running. And at the moment they all think they're forgotten about."

He said he had also been conscious of delivering good- quality feed to sustain the

Corryong region's dairy cattle.

"I'm not a big fan of taking huge amounts of rye straw and a couple of old bales that have been out in the paddock for 15 years. That wastes time, wastes money and energy, especially for the dairy industry."