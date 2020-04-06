Bunnings contract keeps Craig busy

“On a beautiful day like this, how could you not be happy?”

Craig Rawlings from Launceston asked us recently when he dropped into the “Forest” for a refreshment break and a great take away cuppa at the Caltex Truckstop and Roadhouse at Epping Forest.

He was driving a D.L.M. Transport 2010 Daf 85.480 at the time with a Hiab XS crane on the back, and he was on his return leg from doing deliveries down the East coast to Bunnings in North Launceston.

“We have the Bunnings contract for all over the north of the state, and that surely keeps us busy,” he said, “and Dave, the Boss, is a great bloke to work for. He has three more trucks on the go, a 6-tonner and two Fuso 8-tonners all working flat strap on Bunnings contracts.

“I’ve been with him for four years now, and it’s really all good. I’ve been on the road for 39 years all up, and that includes doing interstate, and it’s what I always wanted to do and I don’t have any regrets!”

We asked him about how he spent his time off, and he replied: “Well the missus keeps me pretty busy around the house, and happily I enjoy gardening!”