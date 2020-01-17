Bruce Rock Engineering expands WA footprint

LEADING road transport equipment manufacturer Bruce Rock Engineering has expanded its Western Australian footprint with the acquisition of D-Trans Motor Body Builders in Geraldton.



The acquisition increases the Group's WA facilities to five adding to existing locations in Bruce Rock, Forrestfield, Welshpool and Port Hedland.



"This is a key element of our growth strategy, complementing our existing service offering and extending our reach into Geraldton and the Midwest where we will operate as the sole heavy trailer OEM in the area," said BRE managing Director, Damion Verhoogt.



"Customer service and product support are key elements in our Vision and Mission and we have proven in the Pilbara that there is no better way to do this than with a physical presence in a region".



"We are excited about this new growth phase for BRE and confident that our respective teams will work well together to meet the challenges that lie ahead. Having five world-class facilities will reinforce our position as an industry leader in road transport equipment design, manufacture and maintenance".



The facility will be rebranded as Bruce Rock Engineering Geraldton and operate primarily as a sales, spare parts, repairs and maintenance, and support centre for existing and future customers in the region.



Over the past 20 years, D-Trans has serviced Western Australia with a high quality of trades and experience and will complement the BRE design, manufacture and product offering across many areas.

At the same time, BRE's 40 years of experience and knowledge will be made available to existing D-Trans customers.



D-Trans specialises in the manufacture of trailers, truck fit outs, spare parts, and fleet hire of trailers and dollies. The company has a skilled and professional team which also provides EBS and ABS brake testing, fitting and modifications, and completes all types of repairs and maintenance for trailers.



"There are a wide range of complementary services that will enable us to provide a comprehensive product and service offering across WA. These include hydraulics, air, electrics and general steel fabrication, which are integral to our business," said Mr Verhoogt.



The former owners of D-Trans will continue to manage the business in the interim whilst it is fully incorporated into BRE. The staff of 18 will be transitioned to BRE in the coming weeks.