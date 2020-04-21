Brett says new truck was like a birthday gift

WHEN Tasmanian truckie Brett Woodberry achieved 10 years service with SeaRoad in February, he was delighted to be handed the keys to the company’s first Volvo FH16 A double.

“It was like being given a birthday gift as the truck is beautiful and it was a great surprise,” he said.

“It has a brand new set of Pumpa Trailers with a dolly between them.”

The 53-year-old is based at Devonport in northern Tasmania beside the Bass Highway.

This scenic city is one of the most beautiful in Tasmania and is a hive of road transport activity.

“I haul containers from our Devonport wharf to Hobart once a day and love it. The company has a new vessel the Searoad Mersey 11,” Brett said.

Brett has been a truckie for 35 years and said the A-double was a “great way” to move freight and a “moving forward step” by Searoad.

The A-double sure turns heads as Brett cruises along the northern Bass and Midland Highways on the way to Hobart.

“I often slow down and let other trucks pass me as the speed limit for doubles down here is 90kmph and other trucks 100kmph,” he said.

Brett said more rest areas were needed around Tasmania which are suitable for truckies.

He said he liked stopping at the Epping Forest Roadhouse on the Midland Highway or at Wattle Hill or Sassafras beside the Bass.

SeaRoad is an established successful privately owned Australian integrated transport and logistics service provider specialising in Bass Strait shipping and logistics.

Business is conducted through two operating divisions, SeaRoad Shipping and SeaRoad Logistics.

SeaRoad Shipping operates a dedicated daily cargo shipping service between Melbourne and Tasmania through its vessels, Searoad Mersey II and Searoad Tamar, while SeaRoad Logistics provides an end-to-end freight logistics service to and from Tasmania.