Menu
Subscribe
Login
One of Brad Natoli's truck drawings.
One of Brad Natoli's truck drawings.
News

Brad earns a living drawing these awesome truck pics

Kate Dodd
14th May 2020 11:30 AM

WHEN Brad Natoli lost his job at a supermarket, he wasn’t too worried about how he was going to pay the bills.

Since he’d been a little kid, he’d always had a passion and skill for drawing trucks, and although he was now 49-years-old, that hadn’t disappeared.

“I don’t care if I have to do 80 hours a week, at least I’m working,” he said.

He left school at 15 and in between working in the fruit industry, he used to catch a bus to the BP in Somerton on the Hume Highway in Victoria and sketch the trucks that went by.

“I just love drawing and never wanted to drive. It’s a great industry to be involved in and I’ve made some great friends over the years,” he said.

He set up a Facebook page for his artworks about eight years ago, but after a slight name change about three years ago to Brad’s Truck Pictures and Drawings his popularity soared.

Brad, who lives in Melbourne, said it took him about 25 to 40 hours to create one artwork and everything he did was drawn freehand.

There’s certainly been a few special ones he’s worked on – in particular, one for his mate Craig Membrey, an illustration of Craig’s tribute truck to his late son Rowan; and another he did for a friend to raise funds for a children’s hospital and foundation.

Brad’s artworks range in price from $250 to $450. Find more information at Brad’s Truck Pictures and Drawings.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Behaviour of both drivers in this footage is irresponsible: ATA

        Behaviour of both drivers in this footage is irresponsible:...

        News THE Australian Trucking Association urged drivers to double down on safety, after the New South Wales Police publicised dashcam footage of a dangerous driving incident...

        Labour shortfall could jeopardise harvest

        Labour shortfall could jeopardise harvest

        News A Queensland Government ban on licence testing under COVID-19 restrictions...

        Payment Times Bill will hold businesses accountable

        Payment Times Bill will hold businesses accountable

        News The Australian Trucking Association welcomed the Government’s move to disclose the...

        Sharpy’s fight to stay open for truckies

        Sharpy’s fight to stay open for truckies

        News SPREAD the word – Sharpy’s Chinchilla has gone above and beyond to fight to stay...