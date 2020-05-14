Brad earns a living drawing these awesome truck pics

WHEN Brad Natoli lost his job at a supermarket, he wasn’t too worried about how he was going to pay the bills.

Since he’d been a little kid, he’d always had a passion and skill for drawing trucks, and although he was now 49-years-old, that hadn’t disappeared.

“I don’t care if I have to do 80 hours a week, at least I’m working,” he said.

He left school at 15 and in between working in the fruit industry, he used to catch a bus to the BP in Somerton on the Hume Highway in Victoria and sketch the trucks that went by.

“I just love drawing and never wanted to drive. It’s a great industry to be involved in and I’ve made some great friends over the years,” he said.

He set up a Facebook page for his artworks about eight years ago, but after a slight name change about three years ago to Brad’s Truck Pictures and Drawings his popularity soared.

Brad, who lives in Melbourne, said it took him about 25 to 40 hours to create one artwork and everything he did was drawn freehand.

There’s certainly been a few special ones he’s worked on – in particular, one for his mate Craig Membrey, an illustration of Craig’s tribute truck to his late son Rowan; and another he did for a friend to raise funds for a children’s hospital and foundation.

Brad’s artworks range in price from $250 to $450. Find more information at Brad’s Truck Pictures and Drawings.