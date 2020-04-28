Menu
Peter McGregor, Lindsay McGregor, and Timothy McGregor from Border Truck Repairs.
Border Truck Repairs joins Penkse’s dealer network

28th Apr 2020 1:07 PM

Penske Australia has appointed the well‐established Border Truck Repairs to its dealer network to service the Albury/Wodonga region.

A proudly family‐operated business, Border Truck Repairs will provide parts and service functions and warranty support for the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck & Bus, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands.

Border Truck Repairs has a deep‐rooted presence in the Albury/Wodonga community, boasting a history of more than 35 years.

“At Border, we strive to provide exceptional service and joining the Penske family allows us to work in our expert field whilst expanding our product range and support to our customers,” said Lindsay McGregor, manager of Border Truck Repairs.

“Western Star, MAN, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit products are proven brands that hold prime positions in the Australian market.

“So expanding our offering allows us to provide our customers with the best products and components on the market.”

Having been recently appointed, Border Truck Repairs, which is located at 33 Merkel St, Thurgoona NSW, now forms part of Penske Australia’s extensive national network of dealers nationally. Accordingly, Hartwigs has ceased its representation of the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck & Bus, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands in Albury/Wodonga.

