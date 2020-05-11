Menu
Border stop allegedly finds $400k of weed in truck

11th May 2020 9:40 AM

POLICE have released footage of the moment officers allegedly uncovered $400,000 worth of marijuana, hidden inside a truck attempting to cross back into Queensland.

Police were performing routine checks at the border of Queensland and New South Wales at Coolangatta yesterday when officers stopped and searched a pantech truck.

The search allegedly uncovered more than 45kg of cannabis within four suitcases in the rear of the truck, with a street value of approximately $400,000.

A 35-year-old man from Victorian is assisting police with their inquiries and investigations are continuing.

