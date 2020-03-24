BORDER RESTRICTIONS: What you need to know

A Queensland Police car sits on the border of NSW and Queensland on the M1 Highway. The Queensland border will close tonight. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp Australia

SEVERAL state and territory road managers have placed restrictions on cross-border movements this week as a control measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

All governments have committed to ensuring that freight movements continue under these restrictions.

Operators should be aware that there may be some delays where border checks are in place.

BORDER RESTRICTIONS QLD, SA AND NT

The Queensland, South Australian and Northern Territory governments have advised that freight movements are exempt from border restrictions on the following conditions:

Queensland

Any person involved in the transport or freight of goods and logistics for goods, into, within and out of Queensland practise social distancing wherever possible including maintaining a distance of at least 1.5 metres where reasonably practicable and remain in self-isolation in their vehicle or accommodation.

South Australia

Any person providing transport or freight services into, within and out of South Australia and is required to be present in South Australia for such purpose

OR

Has skills critical to maintaining key industries or businesses including:

A specialist required for industry or business continuity and maintenance of competitive operations where the appropriate skills are not available in South Australia, where the service is time critical and where the provision of the service requires that the person be physically present in South Australia;

A person who, in the carriage of his or her duties, is responsible, while in South Australia, for critical maintenance or repair of infrastructure critical to South Australia;

A person who is employed or engaged in agricultural or primary industry that requires the person to be physically present in South Australia

Northern Territory

Any person providing services for the transport or freight of goods and related logistics into, within and out of the Territory if the person practises social distancing measures.