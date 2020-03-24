Menu
Trucks will be exempt from the lockdown.
Border protocols to be available for drivers today

24th Mar 2020 12:27 PM

BORDER protocols for drivers crossing state lines during the coronavirus are due to be released today with authorities to being their crack down at 12.01am.

The Queensland Government today confirmed that freight will be exempted from the regulations.

RBT-style stoppages will be set up around the state with anyone needing to work in Queensland to apply for a permit.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she doesn't want anyone who doesn't need to come interstate to travel to Queensland and residents will only be allowed in Queensland if it's considered essential like work but they will not be allowed to socialise over the border.

