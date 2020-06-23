Blenners will help through trying times

HERE TO HELP: Blenners Transportwill help you through these trying times as best they can.

SPONSORED CONTENT

BLENNERS Transport would like to acknowledge Big Rigs’ immeasurable contribution in support of the transport industry as a whole.

We have once again further extended our cold storage and dry storage capacity, with a recently completed extension of an extra 3500 pallets.

With the full successful integration of transport cold storage and value added services, we offer a true, reliable total logistical solution complimented by our experienced, passionate and professional team.

As we taste the positive outcome of hand resolve in these times, our customer first policy has ensured a much brightened future for all.

Blenners Transport is not only transport, storage, value added services and logistics – it is a team of experienced, approachable, friendly professionals reflecting the fervent values and passionate drive of the founding Blenners family.

It is with great pride we are an extension of our client’s services and good name, insuring total product integrity and resolute service.

As we progress through the current – lets say – turbulent times, we here at Blenners Transport would like to express a collective thank you for the amazing support and continuance of stoic resolve you have all shown.

“Success is not final, failure it not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts,” (Winston Churchill).

We will always continue to adapt, adjust and pride ourselves on meeting and exceeding your expectations.

We have improved and extended the cold storage facility whilst adding and enhancing our fleet, to add to your deserved success.

Taking your products and services to the consumer, as they left your suppliers – with total integrity.

We at Blenners Transport, thank you again and would like to give our heartfelt support to see you through these times and as we taste the positive outcome of hand resolve, please know that we will continue to offer our support and services in all aspects that you require.