Big Rigs and ATA keep Australia moving

Thanks to the Keep them Open campaign, the facilities at the Partridge VC rest area will be fixed.

Together with Big Rigs, the ATA has been pressing businesses and rest areas to keep their facilities open to support the truck drivers who are keeping Australia moving as we face the COVID-19 epidemic and recovery process.

“Australia’s truck drivers are working hard to deliver the food, medicine and essential goods we need to get through this epidemic, but unfortunately we heard of truck stops, roadhouses and businesses that were shutting off their facilities to drivers,” ATA CEO Ben Maguire said.

Mr Maguire said the ATA’s first call out was Pacific National, who had banned truck drivers from its toilets, changerooms and kitchens.

“Within hours of our team pressing the matter, Pacific National reversed the decision and reopened their amenities. This quick and positive response demonstrated an understanding of the important role truck drivers play in their supply chain,” Mr Maguire said.

During a trip down the Hume Highway in the ATA’s SafeT360 truck in early May, Mr Maguire saw the impact of the facility closures first-hand.

“When stopping at the Partridge VC rest area, I was astonished to see a Transport for NSW sign posting that the toilet facilities were not being serviced,” Mr Maguire said.

“Following the visit, we pressed Transport for NSW on the matter, who quickly saw the error of their ways and advised that the issue would be promptly addressed.

“We are now pleased to report that these rest area facilities are once again open and being serviced,” he said.

The campaign has also had success in Dubbo and the surrounding region – an important intersection of key freight routes. Lobbying efforts from the ATA and members saw council reopen several rest area facilities within the township.

“The support we have seen for the campaign and truck drivers has been energising. Australia has really backed the trucking industry and is recognising the important role it plays in our daily lives,” Mr Maguire said.

Through its membership of ACCI, the ATA worked with Safe Work Australia to make sure its cleaning and hygiene guidance for the trucking industry and its customers was on target.

“The original Safe Work Australia information was either too vague or was aimed at health care workers,” Mr Maguire said.

“As a result of our input, there is now excellent guidance material available for road freight operators on the Safe Work Australia website.”