Betts family’s special Mack

FOR MOST of us, thoughts of retirement involve meandering drives, luxury resorts, doing the ‘long lap’ or just buying a new set of golf clubs. That’s not for Peter Betts.

Peter, the man behind Walcha, NSW-based Betts Transport, is simply not the retiring type. In fact the soon-to-be 71-year-old has just bought himself a new Mack Superliner to underscore that.

And while Peter’s new Mack Superliner is being referred to around the traps as his “retirement truck” he points out it is not the first time that reference has been made around the yard.

That was in 2017 when he took delivery of a new Mack Superliner which, sadly, was soon drafted into service to meet the company’s growing workload.

Its replacement, another Superliner, arrived in 2018 but it too was absorbed into the fleet. Truck number three? This one is special and if Peter does want to head off into the sunset it will be a very comfortable drive.

A limited edition 2019 Mack Superliner 100 Year anniversary model, it was built to celebrate the arrival of the marque here in 1919.

Centenary Mack for Peter Betts

The centenary Superliner, one of just 20 made for Australia, runs the 685-horsepower, 2,300 ft/lbs Mack MP10 engine and Mack’s MDrive automated 12-speed manual transmission. Underneath, airbag suspension ensure it rolls smoothly and comfortably.

But it is what’s up top that ensures Peter will not travel unnoticed.

Custom paint work carries the familiar Betts red and white livery but it’s brighter, bolder and underscored by detailed graphics and sign-writing. It sports a bigger, taller grille, ‘100 Years’ logos and badging, ‘100 Years’ bumper illumination and a unique ‘100 Years’ bull bar, masses of chromework, alloy wheels, tinted windows and chassis walk plates, all making 9/1989 more photogenic than Elle MacPherson.

Like his previous trucks this one wears a 58-inch high-rise sleeper (100 Years anniversary, of course) fitted with a microwave oven and Haultec Icepack airconditioner and topped with a Mack doona cover and matching pillows.

The cab features leather-trimmed seats, custom infotainment unit and illuminated ‘100 Years’ logos. Mack’s Wingman safety system, combining collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control with braking, prioritised alert system, blind spot detection warning and electronic stability control is standard and the rig is capped-off with the registration number ‘685 DOG’. In short, Peter’s new truck is as flash as a rat with a gold tooth.

As a nice aside to the story, each 100 Years anniversary truck carries two identifying numbers, one its individual limited production number and the other a year nominated by its buyer.

Peter’s was the ninth one built and he chose 1989, commemorating the year he bought his first Mack. Coincidentally, ‘9/1989’ is also Betts’ ninth Mack.

Macks have a long history with the family.

“It is,” says Peter with a degree of understatement, “a beautiful truck to drive.”

While Peter admits to being a man without hobbies he loves his trucks and relaxes by spending time in the workshop tinkering with them.

“My wife reckons these trucks are my hobby and I reckon she’s probably right,” he chuckles.

Mack Superliner 9/1989 is the newest addition to a 51-strong fleet comprising 39 Kenworths, five Volvos, four Macks and two Western Stars, a fleet that started in 1996 when Peter moved away from the family logging business and, with wife Beverley, started Betts Transport.

While Peter is a died-in-the-wool Mack man he does have a soft spot for the Volvos.

“They’ve got a Mack arse-end under them so they drive well. The funny thing is our drivers didn’t want to get into them to start but once they did they didn’t want to get out! They’re a nice truck.”

Peter inherited his love of trucks and driving from his father Lance, a Mack stalwart whose logging company, started at the end of WWII, was built on the American bulldog brand. In fact it’s coming up to 75 years since Lance bought his first Mack.

“There were plenty of them (Mack’s) around at the end of the war, trucks that were left here by the Yanks so sort of war surplus. L. J. Gleeson’s in Wingham (NSW) bought-up a few of them and that’s where dad went,” he recalled.

No surprise then that young Peter’s first truck driving experience was in a Mack, a left-hand-drive NR model, deep in the NSW bush and long before ‘OH&S’ was something anyone thought about. Lance’s enthusiasm had rubbed-off on his son.

Bev, Peter, Sarah and Chris at the Mack ceremony.

Almost 25 years ago Peter changed from carting logs to the mill to hauling freight up and down the east coast. One of three brothers who inherited the family business, he split from the company and he and wife Beverley considered their future.

That future, they knew, would revolve around trucks. He had gained a Mack Valueliner and a Kenworth K100 Aerodyne as part of the separation and they were to be the linchpin of the business.

“The best thing to do was to keep on trucking so we took off the log trailers, bought a couple of semi-trailers and went out on our own from there,” he said.

It wasn’t easy but it was interesting. Long days and longer nights built the business and they dealt with everything the world dished-up. Success came, more trucks were added and the Betts name became a regular sight up and down the east coast.

Being based in a rural area it’s no real surprise that 12 trucks – almost a quarter of the Betts fleet – carry livestock. During the recent debilitating drought they were busy getting animals, quite literally, to greener pastures. As the drought eases they are busy moving them back.

Peter has started cutting back on his driving time but says that does not signal a move to the administrative side of the business.

“We started this business when things were done differently and back then I was spending a lot of my time driving and Beverley was running the office,” he said.

Mack has always been a big part of the business.

(Beverley is quick to point out that, for the whole time Betts Transport has been operational, she has not simply been “running the office” but successfully managing the whole business while looking after her family.)

“Now I think I’m too old for office work. Technology, computers and the like, has left me behind. I’ve managed all right this far in life with what I’m doing so I reckon I can do the last mile without it.

“I reckon I’ll stay around a bit longer; I’m over 70 now and that’s a bit of a concern. I still love driving, I might not work quite as long as I’ve done over the years but I’m still getting out on the road and I’m still taking-on some of the harder jobs,” he added in an amused tone.

Things are changing though. The COVID-19 pandemic is having an effect on every industry and, despite the transport industry’s ‘exempt’ status, Peter says the time could come when even that is affected.

Moreover, Beverley is fighting a devastating illness, her tough and prolonged health battle making self-isolation more of a reality every day.

But it is a strong partnership and with son Chris at the helm of the company Peter now has the pleasure of being able to cruise comfortably into his retirement – possibly aboard a big red and white Mack 100 Years Superliner.