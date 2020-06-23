Better wear rate, longer lifespan

SPONSORED CONTENT

WHEN Stephan Rausch, owner of specialist truck wheel company Meikawheel Australia Pty Ltd, first ventured into Australia’s truck industry he was intrigued by the advantages of super-single tyres and wheels on trailers compared to conventional dual wheel/tyre sets.

He noted, as he studied the differences, that singles offered some 30 per cent less rolling resistance, reduced weight and unsprung mass by around 37 per cent, halved both componentry and maintenance time and, with the wider chassis’ that could be designed specifically for them, would give better cornering stability, have less wear and tear and a greater lifespan.

In purely physical terms, he says super-singles running tyre pressure monitoring show impressive combined weight reduction numbers, have reduced rolling resistance and lower overall complexity.

“Just in rolling resistance you have only two sidewalls flexing on each side of the axle rather than four and that sort of reduction means the truck running super-singles can be half a gear higher,” Mr Rausch suggests.

Then there is the issue of weight. As an example, 12 conventional wheels and tyres weigh a combined 980kg or 163.3kg per set while the equivalent six super-singles – with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) fitted – weigh 616kg or 102.6kg each, a comparable overall weight saving of 364kg or 121.4kg per axle.

Cost differences? “Super-singles are absolutely cost comparable with conventional wheels and tyres initially but have a better wear rate so a longer life,” he said.

Mr Rausch said when he started investigating why the super-single wheel/tyre combo was not popular in Australia, two reasons immediately became apparent.

The first and most obvious was that, in the event of a tyre failure, there was no immediate back-up tyre on the same axle hub. The second reason was a little more complex and mostly wrapped in legalities and technicalities.

“You can get the same general mass limits (GML), can apply for concessional mass limits (CML) but can’t get higher mass limits (HML) loading approved. For example, a six-axle semi’s GML is 42.5 tonnes, CML is 43.5 tonnes and HML is 45.5 tonnes so you miss out on two (extra) tonnes of payload,” he said.

Limitations on HML approvals also do not allow mass-restricted vehicles to move to super-single tyres, even though various industry bodies believe the super-single is more road-friendly than the common dual wheel/tyre combination.

“ARTSA (the Australian Road Transport Suppliers Association, now part of Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia, or HVIA) had a tyre working group. The Truck Industry Council (TIC) is working on a project and even the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) is interested in data to prove that point,” Mr Rausch added.

Mr Rausch said tyre failures in the super-single model can be addressed directly with a digital tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), such as the TP2 Trucker unit.

“We are running a project with a top fuel-tanker operator in Sydney. In an initial trial we fitted six super-single wheels fitted with our sensors on a tanker trailer. Later, we fitted the truck with our TPMS system.”

Mr Rausch says the electronic monitoring not only makes tyre pressure control easy and accurate for the truck driver but also for company fleet and operations managers, who can monitor operational information in real time from the comfort of their offices.

“We also gathered a lot of dynamic data on pressure variations during work but, most importantly, we have picked-up a punctured tyre very early. The driver got a warning and still had enough time to drive the truck into the depot. They had the tyre replaced and, without further interruptions, continued work.”

While Mr Rausch admits that HML approval for super-singles could drastically change both trailer design and Australia’s OEM truck-rim sales, he believes it would take a while for both of those to happen.

“I think where we will see an uptake is in TPMS technology, which will make trucks safer and improve fuel savings – and we are all for greener and safer road transport.”