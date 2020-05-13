Behaviour of both drivers in this footage is irresponsible: ATA

THE Australian Trucking Association urged drivers to double down on safety, after the New South Wales Police publicised dashcam footage of a dangerous driving incident on the Hume Highway at Menangle.

The dashcam footage involved a small truck and a ute travelling in the right hand lane of the highway.

“COVID-19 has understandably put the community in a place of heightened stress and anxiety, but it’s imperative that we continue to make safety a priority,” ATA chief executive Ben Maguire said.

“The behaviour of both drivers in this footage is simply irresponsible and not at all a reflection of the kind of action we expect from road users.

“Everyone on our roads, whether they be in a car, truck or on a motorcycle must value the safety of themselves and others.”

Mr Maguire said the ATA is urging all road users to demonstrate patience and respect for others and said that Australia’s professional truck drivers must continue to set a positive example.

“While this footage highlights behaviour that is appalling and shocking, it is not reflective of the majority of truck drivers who get behind the wheel every day and do the right thing,” Mr Maguire said.

“We’re really appealing to everybody on the road, particularly during this time where people are stressed, to show more concern for those around them,” he said.