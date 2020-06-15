Be careful what you chuck: Footage reveals ‘scary’ moment

BE CAREFUL what you chuck in the bin. That's the message from garbage truck drivers after a load in recycling truck in Redlands caught fire.

Footage of the truck shows the terrifying moment the load went up in flames.

Redland City Council and waste contractor JJ's Waste and Recycling have called for responsible hazardous waste disposal after a 'hot load' fire started in the metal body of a recyclable waste collection truck.

The blaze was so intense it melted through to the outside of the metal truck body.

The fire caught in a council recycling truck at Thorneside and has raised concerns about incorrect household waste disposal.

A JJ Waste and Recycling worker said it was a terrifying emergency to be faced with.

Mayor Karen Williams said the council was asking residents to make sure they didn't put dangerous or flammable material in their kerbside bins.

What not to bin:

Material marked as toxic, hazardous, flammable or requiring caution including:

Flares

Batteries

Chemicals

Gas bottles

Butane cans

Oil

Full aerosol cans

Flammable liquids or materials

Fire embers

Lit cigarette butts

Originally published as Fireball: Horror moment truck load goes up in flames