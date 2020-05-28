Ball is rolling for $100m upgrades to horror stretch
A North Queensland MP says upgrades to a horror stretch of road are essential after a young woman became the fourth person killed on a notorious area of highway north of Townsville.
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto, who was shaken by the death of a 20-year-old woman at Black River on Tuesday night, said he would push to ensure a $107 million road upgrade to the killer stretch went ahead as planned.
The multimillion-dollar funding was announced by the Federal and State Governments in January after petitioning from the family of another victim, Kurt Philpots, who was killed in December.
A 48-year-old woman died in the same crash as Mr Philpots just three weeks before Christmas.
A 36-year-old Mount Louisa man died in the same area July when he tried to overtake a truck.
The young Brisbane woman becomes the fourth person to be killed on the stretch of highway in 10 months.
