An MP says upgrades to a horror stretch of road are essential after a young woman became the fourth person killed on a notorious area of highway.
News

Ball is rolling for $100m upgrades to horror stretch

28th May 2020 12:52 PM

A North Queensland MP says upgrades to a horror stretch of road are essential after a young woman became the fourth person killed on a notorious area of highway north of Townsville.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto, who was shaken by the death of a 20-year-old woman at Black River on Tuesday night, said he would push to ensure a $107 million road upgrade to the killer stretch went ahead as planned.

The multimillion-dollar funding was announced by the Federal and State Governments in January after petitioning from the family of another victim, Kurt Philpots, who was killed in December.

A 48-year-old woman died in the same crash as Mr Philpots just three weeks before Christmas.

A 36-year-old Mount Louisa man died in the same area July when he tried to overtake a truck.

The young Brisbane woman becomes the fourth person to be killed on the stretch of highway in 10 months.

Originally published as Ball is rolling for $100M upgrades to horror stretch

