Balancing demand with wellbeing of our fleets

STAYING on top of customer demand is no easy feat.

Teletrac Navman’s 2019 Telematics Benchmark Report found that more than a third of businesses are currently experiencing a shortage of heavy vehicle drivers.

At the same time, Australia’s total domestic land freight task is expected to grow by 80 per cent by 2031.

As demand continues to rise, businesses can’t afford to compromise on the wellbeing of their drivers.

Thankfully, advancements in technology are helping businesses maintain customer satisfaction while keeping their employees safe and happy.

Overcoming obstacles

As a driver, it can be difficult to stay on top of jobs when you have competing demands from your supervisors and face pressure to get tasks done faster.

Fleet management technology like telematics offers those in the back-office a clear view of where all drivers are at any given time, to help with providing realistic time frames and allocate the closest driver to the job.

Using real-time information as it comes in, businesses can leverage telematics to create, manage and schedule jobs.

Many respondents in the 2019 Benchmark Report cited traffic congestion as the biggest external threat to the transport industry.

Second-by-second high-definition data also lets back-office workers identify and plan alternate routes on the fly to avoid gridlock and get to your destination more efficiently.

Not only does this improve your day and ability to meet deadlines, but you can get more jobs completed and arrive at site on time, drastically improving your customer satisfaction.

Improved driver wellbeing

Despite often driving long distances and working long hours, truck drivers must also deal with fatigue.

Solutions like Electronic Work Diaries (EWDs) allows drivers to self-manage fatigue by recording work and rest times and automatically calculating this against fatigue rulesets.

Designed to work in the most remote areas, EWDs alert you when it’s time to take a rest break, so you can stay rested and focus on the job at hand.

The Teletrac Navman 2019 Benchmark Report found that telematics had reduced incidents by nearly 50 per cent, giving business operators peace of mind that their drivers are safe.

Business operators can also leverage telematics to develop a personalised program that improves safety on the road.

In-cabin devices offer alerts for unsafe driving behaviours like speeding and harsh braking, so you can address them in real-time before you’re at risk of an incident.

This data is used to create custom driver scorecards, which can be used to reward drivers who regularly display safe behaviour on the road.

Businesses we surveyed revealed that by rewarding positive behaviours they’ve seen fewer safety violations, having a huge impact on operations so access to this kind of insight is a win-win for drivers and management.

With truck drivers under more pressure than ever to meet deadlines while adhering to strict fatigue rulesets, fleet management technology is helping them boost customer satisfaction, while ensuring each trip is a safe one.