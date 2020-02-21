Baker Group celebrates with two limited edition Macks

Ted Baker with the personalised plaque for the centenary trucks.

Ted Baker with the personalised plaque for the centenary trucks.

IN THEIR 40 years of operation, Baker Group has been at the centre of every major infrastructure project in Sydney.

This year they celebrated their success with two 100 Years Limited Edition commemorative Mack trucks.

Ted Baker started Baker Group in 1980 as a landscape supply business delivering sand, soil and gravel with one truck.

A move into excavation projects in the 1990s led to rapid expansion, and Ted's fleet soon found itself hauling away the fill from the massive infrastructure projects that have transformed Sydney, such as the M4 and M5 motorway tunnels, the North-West rail link, and now the metro rail tunnel under Sydney Harbour.

Mack Trucks has been their truck of choice for decades, and Ted explained there were many reasons for this.

"The Mack people are really professional, whether it's in sales or service," he said.

"They've taken the time to genuinely learn about and understand our business, and the trucks they've recommended for our operation are technologically advanced and ideally suited for the work we do."

The shiny new two 100 Years Limited Edition Mack Tridents.

The Baker fleet of 40 truck and dog trailers features 25 Mack trucks, including 12 Tridents, a Super-Liner and six CH models.

The trucks work all over the Sydney region, hauling fill from major excavation projects and delivering it to tips and to large subdivisions where it's needed in construction.

Ted pointed out the sophisticated technology in the latest Mack trucks was a critical aspect of their decision, as both clients and governments are expecting more modern trucks with better safety features.

The Baker Group celebrated their 40th birthday with two new 100 Year Tridents.

"We needed trucks that could meet the specifications of the SPECTS scheme in New South Wales. It's over and above the usual PBS requirements, so we can carry heavier payloads on more routes than we might otherwise be allowed to.

"The Mack sales team did a lot more than just sell us some trucks. They knew that SPECTS was a key need for us, and by enabling us to meet the requirements we were one of the first companies in the scheme. Now we have 15 trucks meeting the specification."

Ted noted that there was more to it than just payloads, as safety is a fundamental requirement.

"To justify carrying the bigger payloads you need to demonstrate more sophisticated safety features," he said.

"Mack were able to meet all of our requirements - anti-roll, anti-collision - you name it. This improves safety and reduces traffic and emissions, so it's a win for everyone. Now we're able to have conversations with the councils about opening up more routes, so we can reduce the impact on local traffic."

The 100 limited edition trucks Mack Trucks is producing commemorate 100 years of

Mack trucks in Australia, since the first AC model arrived here in 1919 at the end of the First

World War.

Each one is individually numbered and finished with unique 100-years identification insignia and luxury fittings inside and out.

Ted's decision to buy two 100 Years Limited Edition Tridents came when he attended the launch of the commemorative trucks at the Brisbane Truck Show in 2019.

What great looking trucks.

"Mack invited me along and I liked the sound of it, so I put my hand up for two trucks: numbers one and three," he said.

"They asked me for two unique years, so one truck has the year 1980, which is the year we founded the company, and other one has my birthday.

"We started out in 1980 with second-hand trucks like everyone does and my first

Mack was the first brand-new truck I'd ever bought.

"I find it hard to sell anything, so we keep them going as long as we can."

With his own workshop, HVIS station and spare parts business, Ted keeps his Mack trucks in

perfect working order, and it clearly pays off, as his business has grown and continues to grow, with his two sons and his daughter now working full-time in the business alongside him.

"Our relationship with Mack has just grown stronger and stronger over the years," Ted said.

"They're providing not just trucks, but insights and technologies that help keep us ahead of the game. Having the opportunity to buy these two 100 Years Limited Edition trucks from Mack was a bonus, and has been a real pleasure for me."

Dean Bestwick, Vice President of Sales Mack Australia vice president Dean Bestwick said the Baker Group was the perfect example of the kind of long-term partnership they looked to build.

"Our aim is to understand what makes our customers tick and provide a total solution for them, and we're proud to have been a part of the Baker Group's success over 40 years of continuous operation," he said.

"It's a big milestone for them, and there's no better way to commemorate their success than with these unique 100-year Limited Edition Centenary Trucks."