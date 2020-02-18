Automotive skills still vital to Australia’s economy

THE skills set of automotive industry workers set to be displaced by the departure of Holden are still highly sought after in Australia.

Todd Hacking, Chief Executive of Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia said Australia was a world leader in the design and manufacture of high productivity trucks and trailers.“

Australia’s heavy vehicle industry directly employs over 36,000 people and manufactures, services and repairs some of the world’s most efficient, safe, innovative and technologically advanced vehicles,” Mr Hacking said.

“We have a thriving and robust local industry that comprises hundreds of innovative trailer, specialised vehicle, component, equipment and technology manufacturers and suppliers in addition to the product assembly of global heavy vehicle brands such as Volvo, Mack, Kenworth, DAF and Iveco.

“The heavy vehicle industry flies under the radar in some respects, but it is a dynamic and innovative part of the Australian, and indeed the world economy,” Mr Hacking added.

“Our members are significant employers in every capital city and across regional Australia.

“With the industry’s endless stimulating and rewarding career paths, our industry offers astoundingly diverse professional opportunities.

“We have engineers working with the latest 3D design techniques and advanced manufacturing processes, working alongside an array of highly skilled tradespeople and technicians, and their colleagues in warehousing and logistics.

“Of course, all of that is enabled by staff in every conceivable role in administration, finance, HR, training, sales, marketing and support roles.

“The heavy vehicle industry is abundant with wonderful stories of school leavers who have started on the floor and are now executives of international companies.

“While Holden’s announcement yesterday was devastating, we hope that many of their talented people will find new opportunities in our industry – an industry that has its own great Australian story.”