Autocare Services to replace entire 130 truck fleet

NATIONAL CAR CARRIER Autocare Services will replace its entire 130-truck fleet in a five-year program that has already started with an order for 20 new prime movers.

That order covers 10 440-horsepower Kenworth T359s and 10 540-horsepower, cab-forward MAN TGS540s, a first for the Autocare fleet which has traditionally used bonneted trucks, allowing an extra car to be positioned above the cab.

In the past only Kenworths and Volvos have met Autocare’s operational requirements. By using bonneted prime movers, breakdowns and maintenance can be managed with the trailer in place, something that cannot be achieved with a regular cab-forward design.

Engineering and design work carried-out by both Autocare and MAN supplier Penske allows the cab to be tilted over for maintenance while it has a car in place above it, the system using the truck’s own PTO hydraulics and battery back-up to tilt the cab.

Autocare’s new trucks were scheduled to be phased into service from now until early June although the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to interrupt those plans.

Both the new MAN and Kenworth prime movers will haul single seven-car trailers with an eighth car mounted on the cab frame.

Autocare Services is part of the LINX Cargo Care Group.