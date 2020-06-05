Austroads appoints new chief executive

The Austroads Board has appointed Dr Geoff Allan as Chief Executive of Austroads following the retirement of Nick Koukoulas in April.

Neil Scales, Austroads’ Chair, said Geoff’s background in transport and experience working across Australasia has proven invaluable in his role as Austroads’ Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Executive.

“Since joining Austroads in October last year, Geoff has fostered the development of a new strategic plan and been instrumental in reshaping the organisation to prepare it to deliver the new plan starting in July,” Neil said.

Geoff joined Austroads following six years as Chief Operating Officer for the National Transport Commission during which time he helped build the skills and confidence of staff to deliver complex reforms in a challenging multi-jurisdictional environment.

“I have been impressed with the capability and dedication of the Austroads team and am looking forward to continue the work we have started to refocus our activities to solve complex transport problems for our members with highly practical and usable solutions,” Geoff said.

Geoff holds a PhD in public sector management, and has worked in high-profile roles for Queensland Corrective Services, Department of Communities (Queensland) and Queensland Environmental Protection Agency.