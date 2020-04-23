Menu
Subscribe
Login
The Australian government is setting up a $94 million strategic fuel reserve in the United States
The Australian government is setting up a $94 million strategic fuel reserve in the United States
News

Australia’s fuel reserve in US is a mistake

23rd Apr 2020 10:21 AM

THE Australian Government’s decision to establish its fuel reserve in the United States is a serious strategic error, Chair of the Australian Trucking Association, Geoff Crouch, said.

“The move to establish our strategic fuel reserve in the United States is both a national economic issue, and a national security issue,” Mr Crouch said, following yesterday’s announcement from Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor that the Australian government is setting up a $94 million strategic fuel reserve in the United States.

Mr Crouch said that at the end of 2019, Australia had just 24 consumption days of petrol and 22 consumption days of diesel in stock.

“Angus Taylor has said himself that that it could take up to 40 days for fuel to make its way from the US to Australia,” Mr Crouch said.

“That means Australia would be brought to a standstill for up to 16 days with no access to fuel,” he said.

Mr Crouch said that the arrangement is simply unrealistic and has called for domestic fuel security.

“Liquid fuel is critical to trucking and critical for our economy. Without trucks and the fuel that powers them, Australia stops,” Mr Crouch said.

“As most commodities produced or consumed in Australia are delivered by road, no fuel means supermarkets would go empty, medicines wouldn’t get delivered and rubbish bins wouldn’t get emptied,” he said.

australian trucking association diesel fuel reserves
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Truck driver who ‘died on the spot’ relives horror moment

        Truck driver who ‘died on the spot’ relives horror moment

        News Four years ago stunt driver Matt Mingay was a ‘dribbling’ mess in hospital after a near-death smash - now he’s the star of his own raw comeback film.

        Third generation driver ‘rapt’ with trucking

        Third generation driver ‘rapt’ with trucking

        News “I spend most of the harvest season carting grain for Richard Ward in his Stirling...

        This is not the time to raise toll prices for truck drivers

        This is not the time to raise toll prices for truck drivers

        News We know this is a pandemic is causing a rough time for many and at this stage the...

        WA operator won over by bells and whistles on new Actros

        WA operator won over by bells and whistles on new Actros

        News One test drive and this hard-to-impress fleet owner was hooked.