Australia needs to look after our truck drivers

SARTA boss Steve Shearer said the truck industry cannot keep the country fed if the country doesn’t feed and look after our drivers. Kirstin Payne

THE country is relying on the hard-working truck drivers to keep the community fed and supplied during the COVID19 crisis; and we are doing that.

Governments are doing their bit to facilitate it and we are working through some operational issues to ensure the most efficient and safe delivery of food and all the other freight that sustains the community.

One group however, needs to lift their game; the logistics operators and others who receive freight at their facilities and depots.

Too many of them are treating truck drivers like lepers and pariahs. They wont even allow our drivers to use the toilet or have a coffee etc.

They are demanding that our drivers use hand sanitiser but they don't provide it nor soap and a place for our drivers to wash their hands.

It's despicable that these wealthy organisations expect and demand that we keep their businesses and the community alive by getting the freight through but they show no interest in looking after the linchpin - the truck drivers.

The Logistic sector, which is lead by the Australian Logistics Council, needs to lift its eyes from its balance sheet and do the right thing and welcome and look after our drivers, or they wont have businesses and balance sheets to worry about.

All operators of truck stops need to step up and let our drivers eat, drink, use toilets and take a shower.

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator and the Federal and State Governments are working provide an exemption (from the order to close all restaurants) to ensure they are able to feed truck drivers legally.

We plead with all Truckstops to also allow drivers to use the toilets and showers and keep them clean for drivers.

The truck industry cant keep the country fed if the country doesn't feed and look after our drivers.




