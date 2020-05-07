Aus Govt freezes heavy vehicle registration charges

A decision to freeze truck and bus registration charges has come as welcome news for the trucking industry, Australian Trucking Association chief executive Ben Maguire said today.

The decision was made at a meeting of transport ministers this week.

The ministers agreed to freeze heavy vehicle registration charges at their current levels for the year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

In November 2019, transport ministers had identified a preference to increase registration charges by 2.5 per cent from July 1, 2020.

Mr Maguire said the freeze followed strong lobbying efforts from the ATA and its member associations.

“Together with our members, we highlighted the enormous financial impact a proposed increase would have on trucking operators across Australia, the majority of which are small and family businesses,” Mr Maguire said.

“Having faced the devastating bushfires and now the coronavirus, many businesses have been impacted and seen a decline in activity.

“The ATA is grateful that governments clearly understand the challenges faced by industry and are supporting trucking operators who are doing it tough,” he said.

The decision follows the Australian Government’s announcement last week that its tax on truck fuel would be frozen at 25.8 cents per litre for 2020 21.

The Western Australian Government is considering its 2020-21 heavy motor vehicle licence fees independently of the ministers’ decision.

“We encourage the West Australian Government to follow suit and give trucking operators the much needed financial relief that those in the east will receive,” Mr Maguire said.

“Trucking business across Australia are all facing the same challenges, and all deserve the same support,” he said.