ATA says: Supply chain must respect truckies

Coles trucks line up at the loading dock in Batemans Bay to deliver supplies as dump truck disposes of perishable food. picture John Grainger

THE Australian Trucking Association has called for all customer sites and distribution centres in the transport supply chain to ensure their facilities are safe and accessible to truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the past weeks, trucking businesses, the ATA and our member associations have highlighted the congestion, poor fatigue management, inadequate supplies of protective equipment and locked off amenities at some distribution centres and customer sites,” ATA Chair Geoff Crouch said today.

“Labor Senator Glenn Sterle has also raised these issues this week; the ATA welcomes his passionate advocacy on these practical, on the ground concerns,” he said.

Mr Crouch said that most distribution centres and customer sites were doing the right thing, but the others needed to get with Team Australia immediately.

“Transport workers don’t have the option to work from home, so it’s vital we ensure their workplaces meet health and safety requirements,” he said.

Mr Crouch said that as freight transport was essential, distribution centres and customer sites must have the proper practices in place to support this.

“All the food in our shops, medicine in our pharmacies and fuel in our petrol stations is delivered by trucks. It is an industry the keeps Australia moving,” Mr Crouch said.

“There are numerous and disturbing reports of businesses where our truck drivers are delivering to, denying access to bathroom facilities. Some customers’ receiving points have even distributed notifications saying that toilets are not available for non-staff.

“We are all in this together. There is no excuse to deny truck drivers access to facilities or keep them waiting for hours,” he said.