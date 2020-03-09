ATA releases tips to help small operators combat coronavirus

GET READY: The ATA has released some handy tips to help you keep your trucks on the road during the outbreak. Picture by Mark Scott

THERE IS a lot of information out there about the coronavirus and how to protect yourself.

But there is very little about how small businesses can keep going if their key staff are sick or caring for family members, said the Australian Trucking Association.

In response, it’s just released a coronavirus fact sheet that sets out the things you can do now to prepare your trucking business as the virus spreads.

Get your business ready now

1. Do a risk assessment

As always, start with a risk assessment. Identify the hazards that the coronavirus poses to your business, think about their likelihood and potential consequences and think about how you could treat the risk. The master industry code of practice, developed by the ATA and the ALC, has advice on how to approach risk management and links to templates.

2. Cross train and certify your staff

Now is the time to cross train and certify your staff, to make sure you have more than one staff member who can carry out each business function. Make sure more than one person can access your online services and alerts Many businesses depend on online services, whether it’s your accounting system, the NHVR journey planner or your telematics.

3. Make sure that more than one person can log in to these systems

For security, get them their own passwords rather than asking them to share a single login. If your systems send text alerts, make sure the alerts go to more than one person.

4. Develop a working from home policy

Truck drivers and forklift operators can’t work from home, but could your administration staff? Develop a working from home policy now and make sure that anyone who could work from home has access to a computer and your systems online. A good working from home policy could allow your admin staff can keep going, even if they are isolated because of their close contact with someone who is sick.

5. Reach out to the people who could help keep your business going

You may have former staff or family who could help if you’re short of staff. Contact them now, and make sure that any licences or certificates they need are up to date.

6. Talk to your customers and suppliers

Talk to your customers and your own suppliers about how they plan to keep going.

Protect yourself and your team

Check the health department advice and follow it

The health department has published excellent, clear advice about how you can protect yourself and your team. Read the advice and follow it. There is a 24/7 coronavirus information line. The number is 1800 020 080.

Keep your team and other road users safe

Stand firm against pressure to breach fatigue or other road safety requirements, even if you are short of staff. In the eastern states and South Australia, phone the NHVR confidential reporting line – 1800 931 785 – if you have concerns.