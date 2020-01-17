ATA meets with government officials about bushfire crisis

THE Australian Trucking Association is collaborating with the Australian Government in response to the current bushfire crisis.

Today, ATA Chair Geoff Crouch and other national organisation representatives met with leaders in government at a prime ministerial roundtable to discuss the bushfire crisis and recovery efforts.

During the roundtable, Mr Crouch shared what the trucking industry is doing, acknowledging the tremendous effort of industry members who are working hard to deliver what's needed.

Mr Crouch acknowledged the individuals and businesses who have donated time and vehicle running costs to get fodder and supplies to bushfire affected communities and farms.

There have also been a number of convoys and stories of trucks stepping up to supply those in need which demonstrate the very best of our community.

The ATA has also participated in a roundtable with Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie, providing an overview of how the trucking industry has been impacted by the bushfires, what role the ATA has played in the response to date, and what assistance will be important as part of the immediate response and into the recovery phase.

Additionally this week, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack held a teleconference with the ATA, its members and other representatives from the trucking and rail industries to discuss bushfire response and recovery efforts.

The ATA General Council will meet next Monday to develop a proposed assistance package for affected trucking businesses and employees, before a follow-up teleconference with the Deputy Prime Minister to provide a full outline of the trucking industry's position and recommendations.