Ashlea learns the ropes to family’s trucking business

ASHLEA Nolan’s Christmas traditions are a little different to most people – she might be up at 6am but it’s not to open her presents.

She and the rest of her family all turn up at the depot in Gatton in south east Queensland, one of the two days of the year its closed.

They check the fridge motors and cold rooms to make sure they are all fulled up and at the right temperatures and then the fun begins.

“We get to have a drive of the forklifts, this is a highlight of our day,” she said.

“This may be weird to some but for us kids in the family we get to see the depot when it’s quiet.”

Ashlea, a student at Fairholme College in Toowoomba, is part of the sixth generation to be brought into the Nolan family business.

“Nan and pop have always worked hard and shown us kids what hard work is all about,” she said.

“As I get older, I have a better understanding of the industry and the people working in it.

“It gives me a great appreciation to see the commitment from the drivers, getting their loads where they need to be on time.

“I’ve also appreciated seeing and being part of the administration team behind the scenes.

“When I was 10, I annoyed my parents until they let me go on a trip to Melbourne in a road train. That was a big eye opener for me but I loved every minute of it. It gives me a great understanding and appreciation of what the drivers do for us on a daily basis.”

She’s been working with the company during school holidays since she was a 12-year-old and started off emptying bins and scanning paperwork.

More recently, she’s been helping in the compliance and WHS department as part of her school-based traineeship.

“I really enjoy this and want to further my knowledge in the industry,” she said.

Her traineeship is a two year course where she works a minimum of 750 hours in 19 different modules from manifesting to stock receival and dispatch, WHS, compliance.

She will also end up wit her forklift licence.

Ashlea said her school had been “extremely supportive” in helping her achieve and learn more about the industry.

She said they understood and supported girls who wanted to go to university as well as girls who chose to do what she is doing and enter the workforce after finishing Year 12.

Ashlea Nolan is doing her traineeship at the family's business Nolan's Interstate Transport.

“I believe that having a Cert III in warehousing and also a Diploma in Business when I finish school will help me find a job in the transport industry,” she said.

“My teachers are excited that I am doing a course that is a little different to other girls and that this will help me enter the industry that my family is a big part of.

As for her career aspirations, once she’s finished Year 12 and her certificate course, Ashlea said she needs to find a job within the transport industry outside of the family business – it’s the family rule.

“One day when I’m older I would love to have a stint at truck driving and come back to work at Nolans,” she said.

Ashlea’s father Flea, one of the Nolan’s Interstate Transport directors, said the family were all very proud of Ashlea, as well as their two older children who were also working in the industry.

“Our 21-year-old son Dan has almost completed his apprenticeship with QTK as a refrigeration mechanic and our 19-year-old daughter Caitlin works at Brown and Hurley Toowoomba after completing her traineeship with Nolan’s in a Cert III in Business,” he said.

“Now Ashlea is completing her Diploma in Business as well as starting her Cert III in warehousing.

“All of them would love to come back and work at Nolan’s but we have asked that they work outside of our business to gain knowledge and understanding of what it is like to work for someone else but still within the transport industry.

“Ashlea has certainly picked something a little left field and Fairholme College has been extremely supportive of her decision.

“The transport industry is certainly in their blood and it is good to see the next generation coming through and taking an interest, we definitely need to see more of that.”