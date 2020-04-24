Army trucks on display for ANZAC Day

Pialba resident Paul Davies will be displaying his two fully restored military vehicles on ANZAC Day. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan.

A MILITARY vehicle enthusiast believes it is more important than ever to maintain the traditions of ANZAC Day while the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Davies will be staging a Light Up The Dawn ceremony outside his home in Martin St, Pialba on Saturday at 6am.

Mr Davies said ANZAC Day was too special and significant to fallen and former soldiers as well as their families not to commemorate.

Two fully restored military vehicles will also be parked on his verge.

The vehicles, both fully operational, a 1943 Morris C8 and a 1955 Jeep, were restored by Mr Davies.

Mr Davies encouraged people to drive past the vehicles and take a moment to remember those who sacrificed and risked their lives in the armed forces.

