Deadline close for bridges and heavy vehicle safety funding

FUNDING STILL OPEN: The new bridge crossing at Harwood as part of Pacific Highway Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade.

FUNDING STILL OPEN: The new bridge crossing at Harwood as part of Pacific Highway Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade.

LOCAL councils and state and territory governments are encouraged to apply for funding available under Round 5 of the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) and Round 7 of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the funding would help deliver safer bridges and better freight roads right across Australia.

"These two funding rounds have a combined $300 million available to help upgrade and replace damaged or deteriorating bridges and improve key heavy vehicle infrastructure," Mr Buchholz said.

"The Liberal National Government is investing $100 billion to fund better infrastructure over the next ten years. This funding forms part of the Australian Government's continued commitment to keep heavy vehicle drivers safe and improve our road transport network.

"We know how critical efficient freight networks are to the national economy and indeed to all Australians, with the COVID-19 crisis showcasing just how vital the work of our freight operators is.

"I encourage local councils and state and territory governments from across the nation to finalise their applications by the 29 May 2020 closing date.

"Continuing to invest in road infrastructure projects is important now more than ever to support local jobs, underpin economic growth and ensure all Australians can reach their destinations sooner and safer."

Mr Buchholz said the programs would also benefit communities impacted by the ongoing drought and recent bushfire events.

"Funding through these programs will allow communities to prioritise and fast-track their highest priority infrastructure projects - providing a significant and much-needed boost to local jobs and the economy," Mr Buchholz said.

Under these programs proponents can apply for funding of up to 50 per cent of project costs for up to five projects, with a total of $2 million per proposal available to councils and $2.5 million per proposal available to state and territory governments.

This includes livestock transport industry projects for eligible councils under Round 7 of the HVSPP that will directly support communities currently impacted by drought, while Round 5 of the BRP also provides an opportunity for councils to replace bridges damaged during the recent bushfires.

Mr Buchholz said more than 450 projects funded through the BRP and HVSPP across the country have either been completed or are well underway and he was looking forward to getting shovels in the ground on even more projects under these latest funding rounds.

For more information and to apply visit: www.infrastructure.gov.au/bridges and www.infrastructure.gov.au/hvspp.