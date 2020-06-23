Menu
LOOKING TO NEXT YEAR: Lights on the Hill is the annual truckies' convoy for lost mates. Picture: Explore magazine.
ANOTHER GONE: Popular Gatton convoy cancelled

23rd Jun 2020 8:56 AM

THE sight of a colossal convoy of trucks rolling down the highway has become a familiar one to Gatton residents every October, but this year's event has become the latest casualty of coronavirus.

The Lights on the Hill Truck and Coach Drivers' Memorial holds a service each year to commemorate those who've lost their lives while working in the transport industry.

While this year's service will still go ahead, the convoy of trucks that usually drives through in support of the service will not be able to make the drive this year.

The decision was announced on Friday by the Lights on the Hill team.

"The committee did not make this decision lightly, but we feel the safety and wellbeing of you all, our vendors, entertainment personnel, volunteers and the transport industry as a whole, is of the utmost importance to us," the statement read.

"The ongoing uncertainties of government restrictions regarding large events, and the impending lifting of various restrictions has played a major role in us making this disheartening decision."

"With this being said, the convoy will be back in 2021, and we will do our best to make it the best one yet. Let us know your ideas for the 2021 convoy to make that happen," the statement read.

The memorial service is planned to take place on Sunday, October 4, where new names will be added to the monument.

Those who have a friend or loved one whose name they wish to see included are asked to email lightsonthehill@live.com.au

