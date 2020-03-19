Angelo rates Alligator Creek roadhouse as one of the best

ANGELO Nucifora drives a Hino for Delta Cleaners and Laundry which started operations at Ayr in the Burdekin region of North Queensland 61 years ago.

The 45-year-old Angelo is a partner in the family company which has six trucks operating from Ayr and north to Townsville, south to Nebo Junction, Bowen and inland to Collinsville.

“We have 30 employees and also a small depot at Townsville and service hotels and nursing homes,” Angelo said.

I saw Angelo delivering clean linen to a Townsville hotel in early March when the temperature has soared to 38 degrees.

“It is very hot today and hope we get some rain,” he said.

His Nostradamus-like prediction was spot on as it pelted down in days soon after.

Last year the company celebrated its 60th birthday when recognising the company pioneers Sam, Frank and Charlie Nucifora who is Angelo’s dad.

“They are all still integral parts of the company,” Angelo said.

Angelo said he liked stopping at the Alligator Creek Roadhouse south of Townsville.

“The food is great and there is plenty of parking,” he said.

Outside work Angelo enjoys 10 pin bowling.