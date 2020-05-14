Ampol is back: Iconic fuel brand to replace Caltex

The new logo that will be rolled out at Caltex stations in coming months.

FUEL giant Caltex has taken the next steps on the rebranding road with the unveiling of a new logo.

Caltex first revealed its plan to rebrand as Ampol just before Christmas last year after US oil giant Chevron ended its licensing agreement, removing the Australian company's right to use the Caltex name.

Founded in 1936 and originally known as the Australian Motorists Petrol Company, Ampol was acquired by concrete seller Pioneer in 1988 before merging with Caltex Australia in 1995, who retains the rights to the name.

Matthew Halliday, interim chief executive officer, said that this is the right time for the company to transition to operate under the Ampol name, as it better reflects its position as an independent and growing company.

"Trusted and high-quality products, a commitment to customer service, market leading networks and infrastructure and playing a positive role in local communities remain at the heart of our business, as they were when Ampol was established over 80 years ago," he said.

"At the same time, the new Ampol logo reflects our growth and evolution into new markets and geographies and our ongoing drive to be world-class in everything we do. Our fresh new symbol will connect Ampol with a new generation of customers and underpins our commitment to again make it Australia's most loved and admired fuel brand."

The logo unveiling comes ahead of the company's Annual General Meeting where formal approval is sought for the name change to Ampol.

The first Ampol sites will appear in Sydney and Melbourne in the second half of 2020, with roll out nationally in 2021.

It's expected that the transition from Caltex to Ampol will be completed by the end of 2022.