Two truck trailers, like those pictured, were stolen from Burpengary and later found at Mackay.
News

Alleged truck trailer thief caught after 900km away

16th Jun 2020 10:38 AM

Two truck trailers, stolen from the BP service station at Burpengary on the Bruce Highway last week, have been found in Mackay.

Police allege the trailers, which had been left by the employee of a freight company at about 11am on June 8, were stolen overnight, from the service centre.

A 48-year-old New South Wales man was on Friday, charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property and obstruct police.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on June 29.

Originally published as Alleged truck trailer thief caught after 900km road trip

