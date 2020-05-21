Advice from a young owner driver

MANY young truckies find their age works against them, but not Ash Black.

The 25-year-old owner driver with his father’s old Kenworth K104, he said in his experience, no-one expected him to know everything right off the bat.

“[The older guys] are always happy to help and if you go in that experience they share with you is pretty handy,” he said.

Like many other young drivers, Ash followed in his family’s footsteps wit his father and grandfather before him also making money behind the wheel of a truck.

One of his treasured memories as a young kid was spending time with his dad in the truck, keeping him company during schoolholidays.

Ash first started driving in a ute when he was 17, then moved onto an old Mitsubishi Fuso for a while after that, mostly working around Central Queensland.

Then, he was able to score a job with Weis Transport in his early 20s with Frank Weis.

“I’d always wanted to drive the big gear and he put me straight into his newly custom built Ford Aeromax,” he said. But late last year, Ash decided to branch out on his own and set up his own company, Ash Trucking.

“I’m only just getting it up and running now, but I’m confident in it going well because I’ve got lots of people behind me who want to help me succeed,” he said.

“Like my father, Trevor Black, Frank Weis and Glenn Reedman (who sold me my father’s old truck) who all give me excellent advice and teach me how to do things the old school way.”

He said COVID-19 hadn’t really had any affect on his work.

“For the most part, I run to the mines and they aren’t slowing down. If anything it’s making the job easier by keeping roads clear and fuel prices down. It’s more the home life COVID-19 is changing, trucking is business as usual.”

Young owner driver Ash Black.

He said he struggled trying to find work, as many employers wouldn’t put on younger drivers due to expensive insurance, but eventually he found someone who would give him a go.

“There are people willing to give you a shot but you need to be willing to work hard and in shit trucks,” he said.

He said the biggest advice he could give was to have a real interest and to show loyalty.

“Don’t change jobs all the time because you’re always starting from the bottom. Get it and show a business what you can do and what you’re worth. It helps if it’s a small business where you can get to know the owners. Worked for me.”

Ash said for the most part, he thought the industry was “pretty good” but like everyone else took issue with “way too much police and government interference”.

One of the things he took issue with was the length of cabs.

“You should have room to live in your truck, anyone who’s driven out west, knows how tough it is to live in your truck.”