Adam reckons trucking is the perfect career

“I’ve just returned to Tasmania after some time away driving drilling rigs and equipment in the bush in Western Australia after I moved over there three years ago, and apart from the better weather, it is just so good to be home again.”

We caught up with Adam Johnson from Ulverston when he rolled into Mood Food, the Bennett’s Caltex 24-hour Truck stop at Kempton.

He was driving a RBA Linehaul 2009 K-108 with a 650 Cummins upfront, and towing a fridge pan.

He was on his return leg from Hobart back to Devonport and then Burnie and then knock off for the day.

He told us he has now been driving for Bruce for eight terrific weeks, and he is loving both the job and the truck, and said they were keeping him happily busy just now.

We asked him how he spent his time off, and he told us he enjoys 4x4 driving and riding motor bikes.

“I’ve got a ‘Super Glide’ Harley at the moment, and I’m loving that too!”

He finished telling us he has no regrets at all, and would gladly do it all over again.