Volvo to temporarily close Wacol manufacturing plant

IN RESPONSE to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Volvo Group Australia has announced a temporary four week shutdown of the Wacol, Queensland manufacturing plant.

The closure is set to become effective April 13, with work set to resume on May 10.

Volvo Group Australia president and chief executive office Martin Merrick said of the decision today; "Volvo and Mack trucks have an identity indelibly etched into the Australian transport industry. We build these trucks here in Australia with pride."

"We have successfully implemented social distancing and hygiene initiatives throughout our business and to keep our factory running, however, COVID-19 has made a considerable impact in limiting supply chains around the world and our supply chain is no exception," he said.

"The decision to idle our factory due to global supply chain disruptions will not only serve to secure our business over the long term, it will also serve to support the 90 plus suppliers that in turn support our supply chain."

"Volvo Group Australia is committed to supporting a safe, sustainable, efficient and productive transport and manufacturing industry locally. We are committed to customer success and acknowledge the challenges faced by our business partners in these uncertain times."

This decision does not however, affect the operation of Volvo Group Australia's private and company owned workshops and service agents who are continuing to support our truck and bus customers.

The National Parts Distribution Centre in Sydney is also currently operational as normal, supporting our dealer network and our customers.

"We are committed to playing our part in supporting the transport industry during these challenging times," Mr Merrick said.

"We have put in place social distancing and hygiene measures at all sites to combat the spread of COVID-19, we are servicing our truck and bus customers who are ensuring essential supplies and essential workers reach their destinations safely".